DBR spokeswoman explained how the bureau reacts to signals about bribery in the Armed Forces and TCC

Rotan Krymskyi, commander of the reconnaissance platoon of the 28th separate mechanized brigade, reported on possible facts of corruption in one of the territorial recruitment centers in Kyiv. According to him, there is allegedly a system of bribes for conscripts. Tetiana Sapian, spokeswoman for the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), explained on the Telemarathon how to act in cases of bribery and how the SBI reacts to it, writes UNN.

According to the military, in the capital's TCC, for 8 thousand dollars, they offer to "guarantee" the assignment of a mobilized person to a specific military unit. And for a larger sum - about 30 thousand dollars - a man who received a summons is allegedly allowed to leave the military enlistment office and avoid further mobilization procedures.

The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that without official appeals and confirmed evidence, such accusations remain subjective.

According to Tetiana Sapian, a representative of the SBI, it is important to understand that social networks can be a tool for drawing attention to socially important problems, as well as for identifying potential offenses. However, when it comes to confirmed facts, the key step should be an official appeal to law enforcement.

If you really have facts that have specific confirmations, you should contact law enforcement agencies. Of course, this can be the State Bureau of Investigation — Sapian noted.

She also emphasized that in conditions of martial law, there are cases when certain individuals try to abuse the powers granted to them, and it is precisely such facts that often become known through social networks.

In mid-August of this year, the director of the State Bureau, Oleksiy Sukhachov, said that often even those who should protect our state are involved in illegal schemes. These are officials, these are TCC employees whom we are talking about today, and, unfortunately, these are law enforcement officers. In total, there are already 171 cases in court — the SBI spokeswoman stated.

But, according to her, the number of people suspected of offenses may be much higher. These cases already involve more than 250 officials and military personnel, and their property worth 58 million hryvnias has been seized.

Sapian also responded to the situation with Krymskyi's corruption report.

Of course, such messages in social networks are analyzed, and not only in the media. Of course, law enforcement agencies take this into account, and when offenses are detected, there is close cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the military law enforcement service, and there is communication with the TCC and the military themselves — the spokeswoman emphasized.

According to her, such collaboration helps to suppress similar incidents or prevent them.

Information about extortion of funds from conscripts is spreading on social networks. The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine call for official evidence to be provided for investigation.