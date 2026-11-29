During a court hearing in a case concerning the possible seizure of land plots, in which lawyer Denys Komarnytskyi is involved, the SAPO prosecutor acknowledged the absence of losses and property damage. This was reported by Ukrainian media, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the charges concern an unfinished attempt to seize land plots with a total area of approximately 60 ares. During the hearing, the prosecutor also acknowledged the absence of an injured party in the case.

In addition, the publication claims that the prosecution acknowledged that no procedure exists for acquiring land plots as property in the manner specified in the charges.

Court reduces bail amounts for suspects in the case

The hearing also addressed the conditions of detention for women during the pretrial investigation and the reasonableness of the bail amounts, whose total exceeded UAH 500 million. The court granted the defense's motion and reduced the bail amounts.

In addition, the court rejected the prosecutor's motion to bar participants in the proceedings who are outside Ukraine from attending the hearing.

Earlier, Denys Komarnytskyi stated that the criminal proceedings against him had a political basis. The lawyer linked the persecution to his professional activities, in particular his legal support for opposition political forces.

A court in Odesa extended the preventive measures for doctors at the private Odrex clinic accused of medical negligence