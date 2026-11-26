Vitalii Rusakov / Source: personal Facebook page

The Kyiv District Court of Odesa extended the preventive measures in the form of personal recognizance for Vitalii Rusakov, a surgeon at the private Odrex clinic, and oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska until January 26, 2027. They are accused of improperly performing their professional duties, which resulted in the death of a patient, UNN writes.

At Thursday’s hearing, presiding judge Viktor Chaplytskyi granted the prosecutor’s motion and extended the preventive measures for Rusakov and Bielotserkovska for another two months.

It is worth noting that before this, the doctors’ defense attorneys had derailed seven hearings in a row. The official reason was the attorneys’ sick leave and vacations. In addition, the doctors’ attorneys regularly file motions to recuse the presiding judge, which the court is forced to consider instead of hearing the case on its merits. For example, at the previous hearing, Vitalii Rusakov’s defense filed its fourth such motion.

Such conduct by the attorneys may indicate attempts to delay the trial, as the limitation period for these charges expires in autumn 2027.

Presiding judge Viktor Chaplytskyi has already twice appealed to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar over the defense’s systematic disruption of court hearings.

Read also: "Time must not become a tool for avoiding responsibility" – families of deceased Odrex patients appeal to Judge Chaplytskyi

The proceedings are further hampered by regular air-raid alerts caused by Russian shelling, so there is less and less time left for the court to consider the case and issue a fair ruling.

The next court hearing will take place on November 27, and it is not yet clear whether the doctors’ attorneys will try to derail it again.

We remind you

The Kyiv District Court of Odesa, presided over by Judge Viktor Chaplytskyi, is hearing a criminal case concerning the medical negligence of doctors at the private Odrex clinic, who are accused of improperly performing their professional duties while treating well-known Odesa businessman and founder of KADORR Group Adnan Kivan.

The defendants are surgeon Vitalii Rusakov and oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska. They are accused of improperly performing their professional duties, which caused serious consequences for the patient (Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, after performing the operation, the doctors did not prescribe the patient the necessary antibacterial therapy and did not properly respond to the development of postoperative complications. According to the findings of a forensic medical examination, the improper provision of medical care could have led to the development of sepsis, which caused the businessman’s death. Neither doctor admits guilt.