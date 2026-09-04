The "Saint-Sophia Cathedral of Kyiv" reserve was damaged during russia's barbaric attack on Kyiv

As a result of the barbaric shelling, the National Preserve of Saint-Sophia of Kyiv was damaged—more precisely, the 18th-century Consistory building, reports UNN.

Details

During Russia’s air attack on central Kyiv today, an enemy drone struck a building located several dozen meters from our most valuable landmark, Saint-Sophia of Kyiv.

As a result of this barbaric shelling, the 18th-century Consistory building was damaged (windows were blown out). No other structures of Saint-Sophia of Kyiv were affected, the National Preserve reported.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a Russian drone struck the central SBU building opposite Saint Sophia Cathedral.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned Russia’s strike on the central SBU building amid peace efforts. He called on partners and UNESCO to protect Saint Sophia Cathedral.