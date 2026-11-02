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The Russians used the humanitarian ceasefire in Oleshky to rotate troops and bring in ammunition – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

During the humanitarian pause, Russian troops strengthened their positions, rotated units, and brought in ammunition. Ukraine ensured the evacuation of residents.

The Russians used the humanitarian ceasefire in Oleshky to rotate troops and bring in ammunition – General Staff

Russian occupiers used the ceasefire in Oleshky, Kherson region, to strengthen their positions, rotate units, and deliver ammunition. At the same time, Ukrainian military personnel adhered to the agreements on the humanitarian pause. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

According to the military, during the truce, the Russians rotated personnel, fortified defensive positions, and expanded the anti-drone protection system along the roads.

In addition, the occupiers increased the logistical support of their units, including arranging the delivery of ammunition.

Ukrainian military personnel ensured the humanitarian operation was carried out

The General Staff emphasized that during the humanitarian pause, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces maintained the ceasefire and acted exclusively within the framework of the agreements reached.

As a result, humanitarian aid was delivered to its destination, and residents of Oleshky who wished to leave were evacuated to territory controlled by Ukraine.

Thus, while the Ukrainian side ensured that the humanitarian operation was carried out, Russian forces, according to the General Staff, used the ceasefire to strengthen their own military capabilities.

The ceasefire regime in occupied Oleshky has ended; during it, civilians were evacuated and humanitarian aid was delivered01.11.26, 23:05 • 3460 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Evacuation
War in Ukraine
Oleshky
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine