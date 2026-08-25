Russians attacked Chernihiv with more than 10 drones: infrastructure and warehouses damaged, there are casualties

Chernihiv came under a massive Russian attack today involving more than 10 drones; critical infrastructure and warehouses were damaged, and 3 people were reported injured, said Chernihiv CMA head Dmytro Bryzhynskyi on social media, UNN reports.

Today, the enemy attacked the city with more than 10 UAVs. The attack damaged critical infrastructure facilities and warehouses. Three people sustained minor injuries - Bryzhynskyi wrote.

According to him, an inspection of the private-sector area is currently underway.

Russian strikes in Chernihiv region leave 38 injured in 24 hours