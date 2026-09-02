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The Russians announced the capture of Mohrytsia in Sumy region: Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers filmed a video from the village

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3196 views

Russian propaganda claimed the capture of Mohrytsia in Sumy region and circulated an AI-generated video. The 21st Brigade refuted the fake and published a video from the village.

The Russians announced the capture of Mohrytsia in Sumy region: Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers filmed a video from the village

The Russians’ information about the alleged capture of the settlement of Mohrytsia in the Sumy region is fake. This is reported by the 21st Separate Mechanized Brigade, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this time Russian propaganda announced the so-called "liberation" of the village of Mohrytsia, backing up its claims with a video created using AI.

The Russian army is mastering artificial intelligence… to create fakes about its own "victories." This time, the enemy pompously reported the "liberation" of the village of Mohrytsia, backing up its claims with a poorly generated video. The news most interested our soldiers, who are holding this village right now. The defenders recorded their video greeting from one of Mohrytsia’s streets

- the statement reads.

It is stated that the occupiers can achieve success in the brigade’s area of operations only in the virtual world.

We congratulate them on another lie—though they are used to it by now

- the military added.

We would like to remind you

In August, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that it had established control over Shcherbakivka in the Kharkiv region. The village was removed from the register back in 1997 due to depopulation.

In August, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated more than 42,000 Russian troops — General Staff01.09.26, 13:31 • 4014 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePoliticsTechnologiesMultimedia
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