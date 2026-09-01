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In August, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated more than 42,000 Russian troops — General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

In August, Ukrainian military personnel eliminated 42,020 occupiers. Over the three summer months, losses of the Russian army reached 124,170 personnel.

In August, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated more than 42,000 Russian troops — General Staff

In August, Ukrainian forces eliminated more than 42,000 Russian occupiers. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published these figures on the losses of Russian army personnel, reports UNN.

The enemy’s estimated manpower losses in August amounted to 42,020 people, the statement said

the statement said.

In total, over the three summer months, the enemy lost 124,170 personnel:

  • in June: 39,290 people;
    • in July: 42,860 people;
      • in August: 42,020 people.

        Thus, during the three summer months of 2026, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 25.8% more enemy manpower than during the corresponding period in spring.

        We remind you

        As UNN previously reported, over the course of one day the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1,440 Russian troops, 71 artillery systems, and 1,775 UAVs. Russia’s total losses reached 1,489,640 personnel.

        The Air Force hinted at a new modernization of Ukraine’s Su-25s – Defense Express named a possible option01.09.26, 04:55 • 3254 views

        Olga Rozgon

        War in Ukraine
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