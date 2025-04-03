The Russian Federation is spreading another wave of fakes about Ukraine's use of chemical weapons in the Kursk region - CCD NSDC
Kyiv • UNN
Russian propagandists are spreading fakes about Ukraine's use of chemical weapons in the Kursk region. The purpose of such actions by the Russian Federation is to discredit Ukraine and create an information alibi.
Russian propagandists are spreading fakes about the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the territory of the Kursk region. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, reports UNN.
Russian propaganda is throwing into the information space another wave of fakes about the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region. Such stuffing is quite typical for the Kremlin's propaganda and periodically appears since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. At the same time, such accusations are never supported by any evidence
The CPD of the National Security and Defense Council emphasizes that the purpose of such actions of the Russian Federation is to discredit Ukraine in the eyes of the world community and create an informational alibi for the use of prohibited poisonous substances by Russian troops. "Similar facts have been repeatedly recorded on the front line. In particular, according to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, several cases have already been reported recently in the Kupyansk direction," the CPD notes.
Russia wants to segment the EU following a similar example as for Ukraine: the Center for Counteracting Disinformation announced the Kremlin's scenario01.04.25, 16:53 • 23247 views