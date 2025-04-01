Russia wants to segment the EU following a similar example as for Ukraine: the Center for Counteracting Disinformation announced the Kremlin's scenario
Kyiv • UNN
Russia is trying to destroy the unity of the European Union by supporting euroskeptics in order to regain control over some countries. This strategy is similar to attempts to "federalize Ukraine".
The Russian Federation seeks to divide the European Union according to the same scenario as for Ukraine, and for this purpose the Kremlin uses a whole network of Eurosceptic politicians. This was announced in Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.
Details
"Russia seeks to segment the European Union by supporting Eurosceptic politicians, and this concept is very similar to the idea of "federalizing Ukraine", which Putin promoted through the efforts of Medvedchuk at the time, only now for the EU," Kovalenko wrote.
According to their logic, as the head of the CPD pointed out, the single body of the European Union must be destroyed - then the Kremlin will be able to return some European countries under its control. At the same time, the Russians expect that some European countries will create alliances among themselves, says Kovalenko.
"This is not today's idea of the Russian Federation, they have been promoting such a policy since 2014-15, and they conceived and started some implementation even earlier - in 2009-2010," writes the head of the CPD. In his opinion, everything now depends on the speed of reaction of European politicians and elites.
Recall
The European Union is unlikely to lift sanctions against Russia until the Kremlin ends the war in Ukraine. However, according to the Institute for the Study of War, the United States may demand that the EU lift restrictions on Russia.