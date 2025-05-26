The Russian Federation is manipulating the situation to push America out of the peace process - Sybiha

Russia is deliberately manipulating the situation to push the US out of the peace process. This scenario must be prevented, because without America it is impossible to increase pressure on Russia. This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha in an interview with Libération, reports UNN.

We must increase pressure on Russia. Without the US, this is impossible. Russia is deliberately manipulating the situation to push them out of the peace process. We must prevent this scenario - said Sybiha.

Libération journalist noted that the scenario in which Trump may refuse to participate in the Ukrainian issue is quite plausible.

When asked if he is already discussing with his European allies what should be done if this happens, Sybiha replied: "Personally, I do not believe in an effective security architecture in Europe without the United States. We don't even want to discuss these scenarios."

Macron believes that Trump "realizes" that Putin "lied" to him

Sybiha stressed that Ukraine should become increasingly autonomous and independent in matters of defense.

We have a chance to speed up this process. In a broader sense, this also applies to Europe's autonomy. It is taking on more and more responsibility for its own security. I believe that increasing defense budgets in European countries and NATO countries is an irreversible phenomenon. Russia will not disappear. This is an existential threat to Europe, we must proceed from this observation, whether we like it or not. We must prepare for this - said Sybiha.

The Foreign Minister noted that in some countries it is believed that Ukraine is threatened with complete collapse, but according to Sybiha - this is not true.

We are not losing, Russia is not winning. Russia is now experiencing huge economic upheavals. For it, a day of war costs almost a billion dollars. The sanctions are painful. Russia has not achieved any strategic goals on the territory of Ukraine in three years. We must understand the strength of Ukraine. The economy functions, as does the state apparatus. We have restored grain corridors in the Black Sea and limited the capabilities of the Russian fleet. We really demonstrate unprecedented courage, heroism and resilience - said Sybiha.

Addendum

US President Donald Trump said that he is "definitely" considering new sanctions against the Russian Federation after Moscow shelled most of Ukraine with missiles and drones for two nights in a row, killing and injuring many people.

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak stated that Russia is slowing down even with the discussion of proposals, while Moscow needs to speed up with the ceasefire, and this is possible through sanctions and weapons.