The Russian Federation is manipulating the situation to push America out of the peace process - Sybiha

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
02:22 PM • 3446 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
01:26 PM • 12870 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
11:58 AM • 23623 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
09:30 AM • 43565 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 62856 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 62373 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 71430 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 82066 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 78537 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 84244 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3.3m/s
83%
746mm
Popular news

Kyiv is under Russian drone attack for the third night in a row: there is damage in one district

May 26, 05:49 AM • 34482 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

May 26, 06:18 AM • 81713 views

During the night, the enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region: four enterprises were affected.

May 26, 06:59 AM • 55793 views

Israel intends to take control of 75% of Gaza in two months - Bloomberg

09:48 AM • 26005 views

Restrictions on the range of Western weapons for strikes on Russia have been lifted - Merz

01:04 PM • 11817 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 400206 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 436847 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 388271 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 478983 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 555707 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 157852 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 261627 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 97961 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 91687 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 93766 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

The Russian Federation is manipulating the situation to push America out of the peace process - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

Foreign Minister Sybiha stated that Russia is manipulating in order to push the United States out of the peace process. Without the States, it is impossible to increase pressure on the Russian Federation.

The Russian Federation is manipulating the situation to push America out of the peace process - Sybiha

Russia is deliberately manipulating the situation to push the US out of the peace process. This scenario must be prevented, because without America it is impossible to increase pressure on Russia. This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha in an interview with Libération, reports UNN.

We must increase pressure on Russia. Without the US, this is impossible. Russia is deliberately manipulating the situation to push them out of the peace process. We must prevent this scenario 

- said Sybiha.

Libération journalist noted that the scenario in which Trump may refuse to participate in the Ukrainian issue is quite plausible.

When asked if he is already discussing with his European allies what should be done if this happens, Sybiha replied: "Personally, I do not believe in an effective security architecture in Europe without the United States. We don't even want to discuss these scenarios."

Macron believes that Trump "realizes" that Putin "lied" to him26.05.25, 14:55 • 1606 views

Sybiha stressed that Ukraine should become increasingly autonomous and independent in matters of defense.

We have a chance to speed up this process. In a broader sense, this also applies to Europe's autonomy. It is taking on more and more responsibility for its own security. I believe that increasing defense budgets in European countries and NATO countries is an irreversible phenomenon. Russia will not disappear. This is an existential threat to Europe, we must proceed from this observation, whether we like it or not. We must prepare for this 

- said Sybiha.

The Foreign Minister noted that in some countries it is believed that Ukraine is threatened with complete collapse, but according to Sybiha - this is not true.

We are not losing, Russia is not winning. Russia is now experiencing huge economic upheavals. For it, a day of war costs almost a billion dollars. The sanctions are painful. Russia has not achieved any strategic goals on the territory of Ukraine in three years. We must understand the strength of Ukraine. The economy functions, as does the state apparatus. We have restored grain corridors in the Black Sea and limited the capabilities of the Russian fleet. We really demonstrate unprecedented courage, heroism and resilience 

- said Sybiha.

Addendum

US President Donald Trump said that he is "definitely" considering new sanctions against the Russian Federation after Moscow shelled most of Ukraine with missiles and drones for two nights in a row, killing and injuring many people.

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak stated that Russia is slowing down even with the discussion of proposals, while Moscow needs to speed up with the ceasefire, and this is possible through sanctions and weapons.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
NATO
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Europe
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$63.93
Bitcoin
$109,613.90
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,367.19
Ethereum
$2,549.35