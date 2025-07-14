The Russian Federation has already attacked Sumy three times: an enemy drone hit a hospital, there is a victim

Sumy suffered its third enemy attack today, the strike hit one of the city's hospitals, a fire broke out, and one person was reported injured, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, and Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

For the third time today, an enemy UAV attacked the Sumy community, causing a fire. This time, the Russians targeted a medical facility. Preliminary, one person was injured - wrote Hryhorov.

"After a repeated strike on an educational institution, the enemy attacked the city again. The strike hit one of the hospitals in Sumy," Kryvosheienko added.

According to him, as a result of the attack, the building was damaged and caught fire.

