6 people injured in Russian drone attack on educational institution in Sumy
Kyiv • UNN
In Sumy, 6 people were injured as a result of an enemy drone attack on an educational institution on July 14, 2025. The district prosecutor's office of Sumy is conducting a pre-trial investigation into the fact of war crimes.
In Sumy, due to another attack by an enemy drone on an educational institution, 6 people were injured, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the investigation, on July 14, 2025, at about 11:00 a.m., the occupiers attacked one of the educational institutions in the city of Sumy with a drone.
"As a result of the enemy attack, 6 people were wounded," the prosecutor's office reported.
A pre-trial investigation is underway into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Sumy attacked by Russia: enemy drone hit an educational institution, wounded reported14.07.25, 11:21 • 2824 views