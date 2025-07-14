6 people injured in Russian drone attack on educational institution in Sumy

In Sumy, due to another attack by an enemy drone on an educational institution, 6 people were injured, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on July 14, 2025, at about 11:00 a.m., the occupiers attacked one of the educational institutions in the city of Sumy with a drone.

"As a result of the enemy attack, 6 people were wounded," the prosecutor's office reported.

A pre-trial investigation is underway into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

