Sumy attacked by Russia: enemy drone hit an educational institution, wounded reported

Sumy was attacked by the Russian Federation, the enemy struck an educational institution, there are reports of wounded, said Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy OVA, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

An enemy UAV attacked one of the educational institutions in the Sumy community. There are wounded as a result of the attack. - Hryhorov wrote.

According to the acting mayor of Sumy, secretary of the Sumy City Council Artem Kobzar in Telegram, "today an enemy UAV hit the roof of one of the city's educational institutions." According to Kobzar, a boy with a leg injury is known.

According to Hryhorov, buildings were also damaged.

