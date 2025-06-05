Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missile and 103 UAVs: 74 drones were neutralized

$41.480.16
47.200.23
ukenru
The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment
06:46 AM • 4452 views

June 4, 05:36 PM • 34036 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 72527 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 50420 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM • 50974 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

June 4, 02:12 PM • 49436 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM • 31591 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

June 4, 01:05 PM • 29925 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

June 4, 12:45 PM • 22087 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

June 4, 11:35 AM • 22601 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Publications
Exclusives
Commander of the SSO named the priority steps for 100 days

June 5, 12:50 AM • 23241 views

Russia is increasing its presence in the Arctic with the latest nuclear submarine with 96 warheads

June 5, 01:09 AM • 12548 views

Trump bans entry to the US for citizens of 12 countries - CNN

June 5, 01:21 AM • 70235 views

Illegal business worth 10 million hryvnias: a large-scale underground factory was exposed in Ukraine

June 5, 02:20 AM • 28442 views

Senator Graham proposes to exempt countries that help Ukraine from duties

02:33 AM • 9982 views
Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 43586 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 56952 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
June 4, 06:24 AM • 118660 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 159743 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 258716 views
In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 33797 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 81571 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 258716 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 152263 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 153090 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missile and 103 UAVs: 74 drones were neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 714 views

Overnight, Russia launched a ballistic missile and 103 drones at Ukraine. Air defense forces neutralized 74 enemy UAVs in the east, south and north of the country.

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missile and 103 UAVs: 74 drones were neutralized

Overnight, Russia launched a ballistic missile and 103 drones at Ukraine, 74 drones were neutralized, 28 of which were shot down, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 5, the enemy attacked with 103 Shahed-type удар UAVs and drone-simulators of various types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - TOT Crimea, as well as an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from the Rostov region. - Russia.

"The main directions of the air strike are Chernihiv region, Kharkiv region and Odesa region," the message reads.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 10:00 a.m., air defense forces neutralized 74 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, south, and north of the country. 28 were shot down by fire weapons, 46 were locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

"Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded in 16 locations," the message said.

Russians attacked Odesa region with drones at night: fires and destruction05.06.25, 08:19 • 2320 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Crimea
Ukraine
