Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missile and 103 UAVs: 74 drones were neutralized

Overnight, Russia launched a ballistic missile and 103 drones at Ukraine, 74 drones were neutralized, 28 of which were shot down, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 5, the enemy attacked with 103 Shahed-type удар UAVs and drone-simulators of various types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - TOT Crimea, as well as an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from the Rostov region. - Russia.

"The main directions of the air strike are Chernihiv region, Kharkiv region and Odesa region," the message reads.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 10:00 a.m., air defense forces neutralized 74 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, south, and north of the country. 28 were shot down by fire weapons, 46 were locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

"Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded in 16 locations," the message said.

Russians attacked Odesa region with drones at night: fires and destruction