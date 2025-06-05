Russians attacked Odesa region with drones at night: fires and destruction occurred

Odesa region was attacked by Russian troops with drones at night, there is damage to the outpatient clinic, a center for children's creativity and a lyceum was on fire, no casualties, said the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleg Kiper in Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, the enemy attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district with strike drones - wrote Kiper.

Details

As a result of the Russian strike, according to the head of the OVA, "the family medicine clinic, the center for children and youth creativity were destroyed and caught fire, and the lyceum building was partially destroyed with subsequent fire".

"No information about casualties has been received," he said.

