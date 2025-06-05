Russians attacked Odesa region with drones at night: fires and destruction occurred

$41.640.02
Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry
Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
June 4, 02:12 PM

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM • 29416 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
June 4, 01:05 PM

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

June 4, 12:45 PM

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
June 4, 11:35 AM

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
June 4, 10:14 AM

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

KAB strikes on a village in Zaporizhzhia: according to updated information, two people were injured

June 4, 07:35 PM

The Russian army is advancing in Sumy region: what is the situation there now

June 4, 08:53 PM

Commander of the SSO named the priority steps for 100 days

12:50 AM

Trump bans entry to the US for citizens of 12 countries - CNN

01:21 AM

Illegal business worth 10 million hryvnias: a large-scale underground factory was exposed in Ukraine

02:20 AM
Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Lindsey Graham

Oleh Syniehubov

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Canada

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM
Shahed-136

The Hill

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Starlink

Russians attacked Odesa region with drones at night: fires and destruction occurred

Kyiv • UNN

 40 views

Attack drones damaged an outpatient clinic, a center for creativity, and a lyceum. Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties, and services are working to eliminate the consequences.

Russians attacked Odesa region with drones at night: fires and destruction occurred

Odesa region was attacked by Russian troops with drones at night, there is damage to the outpatient clinic, a center for children's creativity and a lyceum was on fire, no casualties, said the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleg Kiper in Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, the enemy attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district with strike drones

- wrote Kiper.

Details

As a result of the Russian strike, according to the head of the OVA, "the family medicine clinic, the center for children and youth creativity were destroyed and caught fire, and the lyceum building was partially destroyed with subsequent fire".

"No information about casualties has been received," he said.

Odesa was massively attacked by Russian drones at night: there is one wounded04.06.25, 08:43 • 3278 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarUNN-Odesa
Odesa Oblast
