Odesa was massively attacked by Russian drones at night: there is one wounded

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 4124 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 19656 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 39701 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 33302 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 209423 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 160685 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 261028 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 129847 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 232509 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 141786 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
4.1m/s
66%
751mm
Popular news

A 200-year-old condom decorated with erotic art is on display at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam

June 3, 08:34 PM • 14533 views

Russians occupied two more settlements in Sumy region – DeepState

June 3, 09:59 PM • 12386 views

A resolution on the dismissal of the Minister of Finance has been submitted to the Parliament

June 3, 10:42 PM • 14828 views

Crimea marked as Russian: an "incorrect depiction" of Ukrainian territory was discovered at an international meeting

12:23 AM • 14389 views

"Disgusting filth": Musk criticized Trump's budget bill

02:32 AM • 12537 views
Publications

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 85112 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 156685 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 209430 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 261031 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 220152 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Herman Galushchenko

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Karol Nawrocki

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 48039 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 156685 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 123387 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 125640 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 110243 views
Actual

Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

Odesa was massively attacked by Russian drones at night: there is one wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1504 views

At night, Russian troops attacked Odesa with ударними drones, using more than 20 UAVs. There is damage to civilian infrastructure and one wounded, nine people needed psychological support.

Odesa was massively attacked by Russian drones at night: there is one wounded

At night, Russian troops once again massively attacked Odesa with strike drones - more than 20, one person is known to be injured, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper and the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Wednesday, where they showed the consequences, writes UNN.

The enemy once again massively attacked Odesa with strike drones. One person was injured

- Kiper wrote.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on the night of June 4, the Russian armed forces attacked Odesa and the region with strike drones. It was preliminarily established that the enemy used more than 20 UAVs.

"Our air defense forces destroyed most of the targets, but there is damage to civilian infrastructure in the city, including residential buildings and a service station," Kiper said.

The prosecutor's office specified that civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, garages, and warehouses of private enterprises were damaged and destroyed.

One person suffered a leg injury. Our medics provided all the necessary assistance. Also, nine people sought psychological support

- Kiper noted.

5 people injured in nighttime Russian drone attack on Odesa: consequences shown03.06.25, 08:42 • 3668 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarUNN-Odesa
Oleh Kiper
Odesa
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9