Odesa was massively attacked by Russian drones at night: there is one wounded

At night, Russian troops once again massively attacked Odesa with strike drones - more than 20, one person is known to be injured, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper and the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Wednesday, where they showed the consequences, writes UNN.

The enemy once again massively attacked Odesa with strike drones. One person was injured - Kiper wrote.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on the night of June 4, the Russian armed forces attacked Odesa and the region with strike drones. It was preliminarily established that the enemy used more than 20 UAVs.

"Our air defense forces destroyed most of the targets, but there is damage to civilian infrastructure in the city, including residential buildings and a service station," Kiper said.

The prosecutor's office specified that civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, garages, and warehouses of private enterprises were damaged and destroyed.

One person suffered a leg injury. Our medics provided all the necessary assistance. Also, nine people sought psychological support - Kiper noted.

5 people injured in nighttime Russian drone attack on Odesa: consequences shown