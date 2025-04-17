Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic "Iskanders", 3 more missiles and 75 UAVs: 25 drones downed

Overnight, Russia launched 5 missiles at Ukraine, including two ballistic missiles, and 75 drones, 25 drones were shot down, 30 did not reach their targets, four regions were affected by the Russian attack, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN writes.



Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 17, the enemy struck with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles (from the Rostov region - Russia), three S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles (from the TOT of Luhansk region), as well as 75 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones-simulators of various types from the directions (Kursk, Millerovo - Russia, Chauda - Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 10:00 a.m., the downing of 25 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

30 enemy drone-simulators, as indicated, - are locationally lost (without negative consequences).

"Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions were affected by the enemy attack," the statement said.

Donetsk region

According to police of Donetsk region, yesterday the occupiers attacked Lyman with drones and artillery - wounded a person. In total, one person was killed in the region due to enemy shelling - in Pokrovsk, six were wounded. Hits were recorded in 10 settlements.

Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, the city of Izyum the day before last night was subjected to a missile and drone strike by Russian troops, 7 people were reported injured, another 10 people were injured the day before in the village of Oskol due to an enemy attack.

Sumy region

According to the State Emergency Service, the Russians attacked with UAVs the villages of Stepanivska and Sadivska communities of Sumy district in Sumy region. As the Regional Military Administration clarified, the enemy attacked these villages with Shaheds tonight. Rescuers inspected the territories and eliminated the identified fires. Private households, cars, and non-residential buildings were damaged. There were no preliminary deaths or injuries.

Dnipropetrovsk region

Dnipro was subjected to a massive attack by enemy UAVs. As a result of the shelling, three people were killed, including a child. 30 local residents were injured, including five children. According to the prosecutor's office, multi-storey and private residential buildings, an educational institution, administrative buildings, dormitories, an enterprise, and cars were damaged.