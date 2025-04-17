Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic "Iskanders", 3 more missiles and 75 UAVs: 25 drones downed

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 2958 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 10416 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12817 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 16220 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22425 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37641 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49414 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64732 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83670 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113536 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
6.2m/s
26%
Popular news

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 52214 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85477 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42930 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 33515 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36792 views
Publications

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 1846 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 13421 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83671 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85523 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96698 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2954 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 14110 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 111117 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53490 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53199 views
Actual

TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic "Iskanders", 3 more missiles and 75 UAVs: 25 drones downed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3310 views

Overnight on April 17, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with missiles and 75 drones. 25 drones were shot down, 30 decoys were lost. Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions were affected.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic "Iskanders", 3 more missiles and 75 UAVs: 25 drones downed

Overnight, Russia launched 5 missiles at Ukraine, including two ballistic missiles, and 75 drones, 25 drones were shot down, 30 did not reach their targets, four regions were affected by the Russian attack, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 17, the enemy struck with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles (from the Rostov region - Russia), three S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles (from the TOT of Luhansk region), as well as 75 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones-simulators of various types from the directions (Kursk, Millerovo - Russia, Chauda - Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 10:00 a.m., the downing of 25 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

30 enemy drone-simulators, as indicated, - are locationally lost (without negative consequences).

"Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions were affected by the enemy attack," the statement said.

Donetsk region

According to police of Donetsk region, yesterday the occupiers attacked Lyman with drones and artillery - wounded a person. In total, one person was killed in the region due to enemy shelling - in Pokrovsk, six were wounded. Hits were recorded in 10 settlements.

Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, the city of Izyum the day before last night was subjected to a missile and drone strike by Russian troops, 7 people were reported injured, another 10 people were injured the day before in the village of Oskol due to an enemy attack.

Sumy region

According to the State Emergency Service, the Russians attacked with UAVs the villages of Stepanivska and Sadivska communities of Sumy district in Sumy region. As the Regional Military Administration clarified, the enemy attacked these villages with Shaheds tonight. Rescuers inspected the territories and eliminated the identified fires. Private households, cars, and non-residential buildings were damaged. There were no preliminary deaths or injuries.

Dnipropetrovsk region

Dnipro was subjected to a massive attack by enemy UAVs. As a result of the shelling, three people were killed, including a child. 30 local residents were injured, including five children. According to the prosecutor's office, multi-storey and private residential buildings, an educational institution, administrative buildings, dormitories, an enterprise, and cars were damaged.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
S-300 missile system
Ukraine
Brent
$66.76
Bitcoin
$84,772.90
S&P 500
$5,245.11
Tesla
$237.27
Газ TTF
$35.69
Золото
$3,341.81
Ethereum
$1,600.98