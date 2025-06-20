Russia claims another exchange with Ukraine under Istanbul agreements

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that today another exchange of prisoners took place within the framework of agreements with Ukraine in Istanbul, writes UNN.

Details

The exchange was conducted "in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2 in Istanbul," according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

As stated, "a group of Russian servicemen was returned." "In return, a group of captured Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen was handed over," the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

Supplement

On June 19, another group of seriously wounded and seriously ill soldiers returned from Russian captivity to Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange

As reported by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, most of them are defenders of Mariupol who spent more than three years in captivity. On June 19, Budanov stated that the next stage of the exchange was being prepared.

The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) on today's exchange: work is already underway on further steps and the implementation of agreements reached in Istanbul