Russia claims another exchange with Ukraine under Istanbul agreements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 846 views

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims another prisoner exchange with Ukraine allegedly took place today. According to their data, the exchange was carried out in accordance with agreements reached on June 2 in Istanbul.

Russia claims another exchange with Ukraine under Istanbul agreements

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that today another exchange of prisoners took place within the framework of agreements with Ukraine in Istanbul, writes UNN.

Details

The exchange was conducted "in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2 in Istanbul," according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

As stated, "a group of Russian servicemen was returned." "In return, a group of captured Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen was handed over," the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

Supplement

On June 19, another group of seriously wounded and seriously ill soldiers returned from Russian captivity to Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange19.06.25, 14:44 • 94823 views

As reported by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, most of them are defenders of Mariupol who spent more than three years in captivity. On June 19, Budanov stated that the next stage of the exchange was being prepared.

The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) on today's exchange: work is already underway on further steps and the implementation of agreements reached in Istanbul19.06.25, 19:06 • 3010 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Istanbul
Ukraine
Tesla
