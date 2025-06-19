The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) on today's exchange: work is already underway on further steps and the implementation of agreements reached in Istanbul

Despite information attacks, the Ukrainian side hopes that the entire large-scale exchange will take place promptly. Work is already underway on further steps and the implementation of agreements reached in Istanbul. This was stated by a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Andriy Yusov, on the telethon, as reported by UNN.

It was not an exchange, but another stage. This is the 5th stage within the framework of the large-scale exchange and agreements in Istanbul. By categories – seriously ill, severely wounded defenders and young defenders aged 25 and younger. Today we have another result; we are not naming specific numbers. They will be announced at the end, when all stages of the large-scale exchange are completed, but every saved Ukrainian is a great victory, and today many defenders have returned home from various directions. The youngest is 42 today, the oldest is 63. Today’s category is seriously ill, severely wounded. Various diagnoses, various illnesses. Everyone is being provided with assistance. - said Yusov.

He noted that the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, under the President's instructions, continues to implement agreements, and Ukraine will bring back its people. This will continue for as long as necessary for the agreements to be implemented, specifically for the seriously ill and severely wounded defenders to return.

Of course, we are all working to ensure everything happens as quickly as possible. Ukraine is ready for this. If there are no delays from the aggressor state, it will happen promptly, but this is a live process, and negotiations are ongoing. In fact, every stage of the exchange is accompanied by information attacks, disinformation, increased activity of Russian special services, and attempts to influence the families of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Today's stage is no exception. The main thing is that, despite everything, today we have a positive result. Work is already underway on further steps and the implementation of agreements reached in Istanbul. - Yusov added.

We remind you

Ukraine conducted another exchange, bringing Ukrainian defenders back home from Russian captivity; most had been held captive since 2022.