Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia region with artillery: a woman was injured

A 48-year-old woman was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the Orikhiv community. The Russians shelled Novoandriivka with artillery. Houses were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, on Telegram, writes UNN.

The wounded woman has been hospitalized and is receiving all necessary medical assistance. - wrote Ivan Fedorov.

Recall

Russian military carried out air strikes on Kherson. As a result of the attack, a 75-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized with an explosive injury.

Also, the number of victims of the Russian KAB strike in Kharkiv increased to 22 people. Among them is a 10-year-old girl with an acute stress reaction.