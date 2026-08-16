The Russian army attacked a shopping center in the suburbs of Odesa; two people were injured - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army attacked a post office in a shopping center in the suburbs of Odesa with a jet-powered drone. Two people were injured in the shelling, and one was hospitalized.
The Russian army attacked a shopping center in the suburbs of Odesa, injuring two people. This was reported by Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
The enemy cynically attacked a post office in a shopping center in the suburbs of Odesa with a rocket-propelled drone. Unfortunately, two people were injured in the shelling. One person was hospitalized
Information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified.
Social media reports an attack on “Epicentr.”
Let us remind you
Ukrainian emergency services are working at the sites of the morning and nighttime Russian strikes on August 16. Fires have been extinguished in Kyiv, and emergency recovery work is currently underway. At the same time, 13 regions came under attack during this week.