The Russian army attacked a shopping center in the suburbs of Odesa; two people were injured - RMA

The Russian army attacked a shopping center in the suburbs of Odesa, injuring two people. This was reported by Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

The enemy cynically attacked a post office in a shopping center in the suburbs of Odesa with a rocket-propelled drone. Unfortunately, two people were injured in the shelling. One person was hospitalized - Kiper reported.

Information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

Social media reports an attack on “Epicentr.”

Let us remind you

Ukrainian emergency services are working at the sites of the morning and nighttime Russian strikes on August 16. Fires have been extinguished in Kyiv, and emergency recovery work is currently underway. At the same time, 13 regions came under attack during this week.