The Russian army advanced near Makiivka, Oleksandropol, and Rozlyv: DeepState maps

In the evening of May 10, the monitoring project team DeepState reported on the successes of the Russian occupiers in Luhansk and Donetsk regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the OSINT project.

Details

On Saturday, May 10, at 23:46, DeepState analysts published new data on the situation at the front. It is noted that the Russian army advanced near three settlements.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Makiivka (Luhansk region), Oleksandropol (Donetsk region) and Rozlyv (Donetsk region)," the report says.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 10, Russian troops achieved advances in the Pokrovsky direction, near three settlements. Most attacks were recorded here, where the enemy is trying to break through the defense.

During the day on May 10, 117 combat clashes were recorded on the front, most of them in the Pokrovsky direction, where the enemy carried out 38 assaults. The Armed Forces repelled attacks in various directions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.