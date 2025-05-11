$41.510.00
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
May 10, 02:21 PM • 11403 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 22710 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 27551 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 42766 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 68580 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 51405 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 66948 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 72292 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63410 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65863 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Tags
Authors
The Russian army advanced near Makiivka, Oleksandropol, and Rozlyv: DeepState maps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 448 views

The Russian army advanced near three settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, in particular near Makiivka, Oleksandropol, and Rozlyv. During May 10, 117 combat engagements took place on the front.

The Russian army advanced near Makiivka, Oleksandropol, and Rozlyv: DeepState maps

In the evening of May 10, the monitoring project team DeepState reported on the successes of the Russian occupiers in Luhansk and Donetsk regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the OSINT project.

Details

On Saturday, May 10, at 23:46, DeepState analysts published new data on the situation at the front. It is noted that the Russian army advanced near three settlements.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Makiivka (Luhansk region), Oleksandropol (Donetsk region) and Rozlyv (Donetsk region)," the report says.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 10, Russian troops achieved advances in the Pokrovsky direction, near three settlements. Most attacks were recorded here, where the enemy is trying to break through the defense.

During the day on May 10, 117 combat clashes were recorded on the front, most of them in the Pokrovsky direction, where the enemy carried out 38 assaults. The Armed Forces repelled attacks in various directions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
