The Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie Mercury

$42.070.02
48.790.20
ukenru
08:43 AM • 10049 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
07:59 AM • 16683 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 15552 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 53202 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 45768 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 42884 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM • 36240 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 25828 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 70078 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 27451 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
4.1m/s
70%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NATO explained why it does not shoot down Russian missiles over UkraineNovember 18, 01:39 AM • 30126 views
European health habits worth adoptingNovember 18, 01:59 AM • 22731 views
Trump agrees to sanctions bill against Russia, but there's a conditionNovember 18, 02:25 AM • 15841 views
Human consciousness can be uploaded to Optimus robots - MuskNovember 18, 03:19 AM • 15512 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 960 occupiers and 350 units of equipment in a day - General Staff05:44 AM • 17065 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 70083 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 101198 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 93024 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 150309 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 127189 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Irakli Kobakhidze
Mikheil Saakashvili
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipro
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it10:16 AM • 1710 views
The Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideo10:02 AM • 2630 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 28324 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 37266 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 37327 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
Financial Times

The Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie Mercury

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2630 views

The Royal Mint of Great Britain has unveiled a new coin featuring Freddie Mercury as part of its "Music Legends" series. The coin commemorates the 40th anniversary of Freddie Mercury's performance at the Live Aid charity concert, and its value ranges from £18.50 to £9,350.

The Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie Mercury

The Royal Mint of Great Britain has unveiled a new coin dedicated to Freddie Mercury, featuring his portrait and signature, as part of the "Music Legends" series, UNN reports.

Details

"We are honoring the legendary Freddie Mercury with a new British coin," the Royal Mint said, describing the new item.

The coin, as AP notes, commemorates the 40th anniversary of Freddie Mercury's legendary performance at the Live Aid charity concert. The coin depicts the Queen frontman with his head thrown back, holding a microphone stand during a performance. The musical staff running along the edge of the coin is said to symbolize his vocal range.

The first coin was minted by Mercury's sister, Kashmira Bulsara, at the Royal Mint in Wales last week.

"Freddie died young and didn't get to be awarded a royal medal for his musical talent. So a royal coin of this format is wonderful and very fitting," she said.

"This coin perfectly captures his passion and the joy he brought to millions with his music," she added. "The design is very striking, and they managed to capture Freddie's most famous pose, which is so recognizable around the world."

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Commemorative Coins at the Royal Mint, noted that now is the best time to release a commemorative coin in honor of Mercury. She added that fans had been "demanding" it, and "now seems like the right time to do it," as 40 years have passed since he captivated audiences at the 1985 Live Aid concert, which many called the greatest live performance of all time.

This year also marks the 40th anniversary of Mercury's solo studio album "Mr Bad Guy."

Mercury died at the age of 45 in 1991, just one day after publicly announcing his HIV-positive status.

The Royal Mint has released special coins honoring other music legends, including David Bowie, George Michael, Shirley Bassey, and Paul McCartney.

The coins will go on sale on the Royal Mint website on Tuesday. Prices start at £18.50 (US$24.4) for an uncirculated version with a face value of £5. A 2-ounce gold coin costs £9,350 (US$12,315).

The Royal Mint announced that it would donate a special gold edition of this coin to the Mercury Phoenix Trust, a charity founded in memory of the singer and helping people living with AIDS and HIV.

Reuters shared a relevant video.

Julia Shramko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Musician
Gold
Associated Press
charity
Wales
Reuters
Great Britain