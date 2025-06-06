The restoration of railway infrastructure in the Kyiv region has been completed after the night attack by the Russian Federation

The restoration of the railway infrastructure in the Kyiv region, which was damaged by the enemy tonight, has been completed. The tracks, communications and catenary were restored by the railway workers ahead of schedule. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

As Ukrzaliznytsia noted, the damaged section of the track after the repair has already been opened for train traffic. Therefore, they are returning to their usual route and will arrive without delays.

Suburban trains will also run on their usual route.

The head of the KMVA, Tkachenko, called on drivers to give people a ride from the right bank to the left due to the damage to the metro tracks

Recall

Earlier it became known that the movement of subway trains between the stations "Akademmistechko" and "Lisova" has been completely restored in Kyiv after 13 hours of restoration work. This morning, tracks and networks were damaged on the "red" line section.

On the night of June 6, the Russian occupation forces carried out a combined attack on Kyiv and the capital region using ballistic missiles and drones. As a result of the shelling, the tracks of the Kyiv metro and the railway track were damaged.