The registration period for the main session of the NMT-2026 will last from March 5 to April 2 - Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
10:29 AM • 6262 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 10544 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
09:58 AM • 5644 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
07:36 AM • 11628 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 26750 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 44369 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 36547 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 36130 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 33319 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 21059 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
3.5m/s
71%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian attack on Odesa: school, kindergarten, and residential buildings damagedPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 AM • 10366 views
Occupiers blow themselves up on their own mines in the Dnipro Delta – ATESH reportFebruary 4, 05:00 AM • 11337 views
Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 metersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:46 AM • 23545 views
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 06:41 AM • 11322 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISW07:33 AM • 28529 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 5408 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 44281 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 46039 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 84784 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 93271 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Rustem Umerov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Zaporizhzhia
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 19752 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 19923 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 22963 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 29784 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 40127 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

The registration period for the main session of the NMT-2026 will last from March 5 to April 2 - Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 436 views

Registration for the main session of the NMT-2026 will last from March 5 to April 2. Changes to registration data can be made until April 7.

The registration period for the main session of the NMT-2026 will last from March 5 to April 2 - Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment

Registration for the main session of the National Multisubject Test (NMT) 2026 will last from March 5 to April 2. This was reported by the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment (UCEQA), writes UNN.

The NMT will be conducted both in Ukraine and abroad. By March 3, on the website of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, we will publish a list of countries and cities abroad where temporary examination centers will be created. For security reasons, we will not publish information about where they will operate in Ukraine.

- the message says.

It is noted that the main stage of registration for participation in the main NMT sessions will last from March 5 to April 2 inclusive, and those registered will be able to make changes in their personal accounts (select another subject of the additional block or change the settlement in Ukraine/abroad where they wish to take the NMT) until April 7.

During the additional period (May 11–16), individuals who were unable to do so for valid reasons during the main registration period, and those who registered during the main registration period but were denied registration, will be able to register for the NMT. Changes to their registration data can be made until May 21.

Universities have already started training zero-year students - Ministry of Education and Science02.02.26, 15:59 • 2728 views

For those registered to participate in the main NMT sessions, no later than ten calendar days before their start, it will be possible to download invitations from their personal accounts, which will indicate the date, time, and place of their testing. And for participants of additional sessions - no later than three calendar days before their start.

- reported the UCEQA.

Information on the results of the main NMT sessions on a 100–200 point scale will be posted in the participants' personal accounts by July 3, and for additional sessions – by July 29.

The main NMT-2026 session will take place from May 20 to June 25, and the additional one will be held on July 17-24.

The NMT in 2026 will follow last year's model: on one day with the possibility of additional sessions03.12.25, 16:34 • 4652 views

Olga Rozgon

Education
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Ukraine