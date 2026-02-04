The registration period for the main session of the NMT-2026 will last from March 5 to April 2 - Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment

Registration for the main session of the National Multisubject Test (NMT) 2026 will last from March 5 to April 2. This was reported by the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment (UCEQA), writes UNN.

The NMT will be conducted both in Ukraine and abroad. By March 3, on the website of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, we will publish a list of countries and cities abroad where temporary examination centers will be created. For security reasons, we will not publish information about where they will operate in Ukraine. - the message says.

It is noted that the main stage of registration for participation in the main NMT sessions will last from March 5 to April 2 inclusive, and those registered will be able to make changes in their personal accounts (select another subject of the additional block or change the settlement in Ukraine/abroad where they wish to take the NMT) until April 7.

During the additional period (May 11–16), individuals who were unable to do so for valid reasons during the main registration period, and those who registered during the main registration period but were denied registration, will be able to register for the NMT. Changes to their registration data can be made until May 21.

For those registered to participate in the main NMT sessions, no later than ten calendar days before their start, it will be possible to download invitations from their personal accounts, which will indicate the date, time, and place of their testing. And for participants of additional sessions - no later than three calendar days before their start. - reported the UCEQA.

Information on the results of the main NMT sessions on a 100–200 point scale will be posted in the participants' personal accounts by July 3, and for additional sessions – by July 29.

The main NMT-2026 session will take place from May 20 to June 25, and the additional one will be held on July 17-24.

The NMT in 2026 will follow last year's model: on one day with the possibility of additional sessions