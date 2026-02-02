Universities have already started training zero-year students - Ministry of Education and Science

Higher education institutions have already started training zero-year students. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Mykola Trofymenko, writes UNN.

Higher education institutions have started training zero-year students within the framework of the "Winter Admission" project. 88 higher education institutions submitted documents for the implementation of the program, 78 of them are under the management of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine. - Trofymenko said.

According to him, some universities started their studies in a distance format - in accordance with the recommendations of the Ministry of Education and Science regarding the organization of the educational process in the current conditions.

Universities also include career guidance elements in their programs: participants can see what the chosen specialty looks like in the real learning process, understand the requirements, and check how much their expectations match reality.

For Ukrainians abroad and applicants from temporarily occupied territories, universities provide a Ukrainian studies component and psychological support - taking into account different learning and adaptation experiences.

Terms of participation, application procedure, and contacts for consultations are posted on the websites of higher education institutions in the "Winter Admission" sections.

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the "winter admission" policy initiated by the President of Ukraine. "Winter admission" is designed to reduce educational losses, help applicants prepare more safely for the NMT, and pre-position themselves for their future trajectory.

Recall

The state will provide up to UAH 3,000 per month for studying on the "winter zero course" for applicants from occupied territories, military personnel, veterans, and those released from captivity. This applies to individuals who did not have time to enter higher education institutions, military personnel, veterans, and those discharged from military service after February 24, 2022.