“The reaction will be simply devastating": Rutte warns Putin against attacking NATO

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 42380 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 87919 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101742 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116481 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100100 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124851 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102491 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113219 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116836 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158893 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103101 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 92825 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 64038 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105989 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100222 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116481 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124851 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158893 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149209 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181393 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100225 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105991 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136621 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138432 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166387 views
“The reaction will be simply devastating": Rutte warns Putin against attacking NATO

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34686 views

Mark Rutte said that NATO would respond with a devastating response in the event of a Russian attack on the Alliance. The Secretary General emphasized the importance of helping Ukraine and strengthening its own defense capabilities.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has threatened Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin with a devastating response to Russia's alleged attack on NATO. He said this during a press conference on Wednesday, an UNN correspondent reports.

At this point, if Putin were to attack NATO, the reaction would be devastating. Let him not even try to do it. We have a very powerful deterrent

- Rütte said.

According to him, the response to the attack should be dignified.

"To prevent this from happening, we need to do two things: help Ukraine and make sure that we have something to defend ourselves with," he added.

Recall 

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned of a possible Russian attack on the European Union in 2028. According to her, intelligence services predict that the Kremlin could test Europe's defense capabilities in 3-5 years.

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPoliticsNews of the World
mark-rutteMark Rutte
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union

Contact us about advertising