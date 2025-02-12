“The reaction will be simply devastating": Rutte warns Putin against attacking NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has threatened Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin with a devastating response to Russia's alleged attack on NATO. He said this during a press conference on Wednesday, an UNN correspondent reports.

At this point, if Putin were to attack NATO, the reaction would be devastating. Let him not even try to do it. We have a very powerful deterrent - Rütte said.

According to him, the response to the attack should be dignified.

"To prevent this from happening, we need to do two things: help Ukraine and make sure that we have something to defend ourselves with," he added.

Recall

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned of a possible Russian attack on the European Union in 2028. According to her, intelligence services predict that the Kremlin could test Europe's defense capabilities in 3-5 years.