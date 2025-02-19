ukenru
The Rada wants to ban the sale of energy products to minors

The Rada wants to ban the sale of energy products to minors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22235 views

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a bill to ban the sale of energy drinks to minors. The document provides for new labeling requirements and restrictions on the sale of beverages with a high content of stimulants.

MPs have registered a bill in the Verkhovna Rada that proposes to ban the sale of energy drinks with a high content of stimulants to minors, as well as to establish new labeling requirements for energy drinks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the card of the bill №13024, UNN reports.

Details

According to the draft law, the concept of "energy drink" is introduced - a carbonated or non-carbonated drink (except for tea, coffee and drinks based on coffee and tea extracts, the name of which includes the word "coffee" or "tea") containing caffeine from any source of origin and/or other ingredients (substances) that stimulate the central nervous system, the list of which and the maximum permissible level of their content (concentration) in energy drinks is determined by the central executive body that ensures the formation and implementation of state policy in the field of healt

The Law also introduces the concept of "energy drink with a high content of stimulants" - an energy drink with a content of caffeine and/or other separately identified ingredient (substance) included by the central executive body responsible for the formation and implementation of state policy in the field of health care in the list of drugs that stimulate the central nervous system of more than 150 milligrams per 1 liter.

US Surgeon General calls for more active warning about the link between alcohol and cancer04.01.25, 02:58 • 30801 view

According to the draft law, it is proposed that the production of energy drinks prohibits the addition of ingredients that stimulate the central nervous system in amounts exceeding the maximum permissible level of their concentration in energy drinks determined by the Ministry of Health.

The bottles or cans of energy drinks will have to contain the following information: "Energy drink with a high content of stimulants. Not recommended for children, pregnant and lactating women".

It is also proposed to prohibit the sale of energy drinks with a high content of stimulants by persons and persons under the age of 18.

Lubinets calls on the Rada to increase fines for the sale of alcohol and tobacco to minors by more than 7 times10.01.25, 16:28 • 24569 views

In addition, it is planned to ban energy drinks with a high content of stimulants:

  • in the premises and on the territories of educational and healthcare institutions (except for restaurants located in sanatoriums);
    • on the premises of specialized trade organizations that sell children's goods (products) or sports goods (products), as well as in the relevant departments (sections) of universal trade organizations;
      • from vending machines.

        Sugary drinks cause millions of cases of diabetes and heart disease every year20.01.25, 17:00 • 28700 views

        It is planned to prohibit the sale of energy via the Internet, but under certain conditions, such sales will be allowed. In particular, the seller must first establish the age of the buyer.

        If the seller of energy drinks with a high content of stimulants has doubts about the age of the buyer, he or she must ask the buyer to show his or her passport.

        If the buyer refuses to provide one of the documents, the sale or transfer of energy drinks with a high content of stimulants to such a person is prohibited,

        - the document says.

        The Ministry of Health says that advertising about “less harm” of e-cigarettes is manipulation06.02.25, 15:15 • 50575 views

        The MPs expect that the implementation of the law will help to improve the quality and safety of energy drinks produced and sold in Ukraine, as well as help to preserve public health and create prerequisites for protecting young people from the harmful effects of energy drinks.

        In addition, MPs point out that the draft law will have positive consequences for people under the age of 18:

        • Reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, arrhythmias, and high blood pressure;
          • Reducing the likelihood of developing addiction to caffeine and other stimulants; reducing the risk of sleep disorders and nervous system problems;
            • Ensuring better concentration, attention, memory, etc. without the influence of stimulants;
              • Reducing the risk of mood swings and emotional instability; reducing anxiety and depression that can be caused by excessive caffeine consumption;
                • Formation of healthy habits at a young age;
                  • preventing the search for stronger stimulants for energy;
                    • avoiding the harmful effects of other hazards associated with the consumption of energy drinks.

                      Milan bans smoking on the street: fines up to 240 euros01.01.25, 11:39 • 23683 views

                      Pavlo Bashynskyi

                      Pavlo Bashynskyi

                      Society
                      verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
                      milanMilan
                      ukraineUkraine

