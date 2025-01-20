Sugary drinks cause millions of cases of diabetes and heart disease every year

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 109299 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 106524 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 114524 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 116777 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 141302 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105625 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 142408 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103955 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113572 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117054 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 100348 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 123891 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 79537 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 98103 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 79071 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 109359 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 141366 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 142455 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 172900 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 162451 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 79071 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 98103 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 123892 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 125197 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 143149 views
Actual
Sugary drinks cause millions of cases of diabetes and heart disease every year

Sugary drinks cause millions of cases of diabetes and heart disease every year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28702 views

The study found that 1.2 million new cases of cardiovascular disease and 2.2 million cases of diabetes occur annually due to the consumption of sugary drinks. The problem is particularly acute in developing countries.

Consuming sugary foods can be much more harmful to your health than you may realize. Sugar-sweetened beverages, such as sodas and energy drinks, are designed to be extremely enjoyable. But they are also fraught with danger: according to scientists, almost a third of new cases of diabetes are linked to sugary drinks.

Transmits UNN with reference to Science Alert.

Details

According to a new study led by researchers from Tufts University in the United States, approximately 1.2 million new cases of cardiovascular disease and 2.2 million new cases of type 2 diabetes develop worldwide each year because people consume sweetened beverages.

Although the overall consumption of sugary drinks has recently declined in some developed countries, the authors of the study note that carbonated beverages and their relatives remain a significant public health threat in most countries. Especially in developing countries.

Sugar-sweetened beverages are heavily promoted and marketed in low- and middle-income countries. Not only do these communities consume unhealthy products, but they are often less prepared to deal with the long-term health consequences

- says Dariusz Mozaffarian, senior author of the study

The popularity of sweetened beverage consumption across the African continent: scientists have documented serious health risks

In South Africa, about 28% of new cases of diabetes and 15% of new cases of cardiovascular disease are associated with the consumption of sugary drinks, researchers report.

The study focuses on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs), which the authors define as any beverage with added sugar that contains at least 50 kilocalories per 8-ounce serving. This includes commercial or homemade soft drinks, energy drinks, fruit drinks, punch, lemonade, and agua fresca. 

Many of them can pose a health risk if consumed in excessive amounts, according to nutritionists.

More than million new cases of cardiovascular disease every year

The study obtained data on beverage consumption from the Global Beverage Database, including 450 surveys involving 2.9 million people from 118 countries.

The researchers combined these data and indicators of cardiometabolic disease into a comparative risk assessment based on previous studies of the physiological effects of sugary drinks.

It has been identified as the cause of 1.2 million new cases of cardiovascular disease each year, as well as 2.2 million new cases of type 2 diabetes.

Image

The study also suggests that SSBs cause approximately 80,000 deaths from type 2 diabetes and 258,000 deaths from cardiovascular disease each year.

Highlighting the role of such sugary drinks can help turn the tide, explains the study's first author and nutritionist Laura Lara-Castor, a former PhD student at Tufts University in the United States.

We need urgent, evidence-based action to limit the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages worldwide before more lives are shortened by their impact on diabetes and heart disease

- Lara-Kastor says.

AddendumAddendum

Experts remind us that excessive consumption of sugar-rich foods, added sugars, and sugary drinks is a powerful combination for health: nutritionists recommend giving preference to natural foods that are rich in fiber and as little processed as possible.

Coca-Cola, General Mills, Nestle: major US food companies are accused of creating food addiction in children11.12.24, 10:15 • 15226 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyHealth

Contact us about advertising