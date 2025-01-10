Lubinets calls on the Rada to increase fines for the sale of alcohol and tobacco to minors by more than 7 times

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 17234 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 139173 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122907 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130893 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131398 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166355 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109851 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160361 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104331 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113901 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 74623 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124838 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123311 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 69656 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 84118 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 139173 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166355 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160361 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188318 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177637 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123311 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124838 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141150 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132938 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150312 views
Lubinets calls on the Rada to increase fines for the sale of alcohol and tobacco to minors by more than 7 times

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24570 views

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets proposes to strengthen responsibility for the sale of alcohol and tobacco to children. Fines may increase to 3000-15000 non-taxable minimums.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, called on the parliament to increase liability for the sale of alcohol and tobacco products to minors. He proposes to fine sellers more than 50,000 hryvnias, reports UNN.

I appealed to the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy with the initiative to increase liability for the sale of alcoholic and tobacco products to children

- wrote Lubinets on Telegram.

As Lubinets pointed out, law enforcement officers drew up 2,655 administrative protocols from January 1 to October 30, 2024, for the sale of alcoholic and tobacco products to minors. This may indicate insufficient restrictions and the level of responsibility of sellers in this area, the ombudsman believes.

He recalled that for this, the seller can be fined 400-800 non-taxable minimum incomes, which is 6,800-13,600 hryvnias.

The current sizes of fines are disproportionate to the harm that the sale of these goods can cause to the health of children. I will emphasize that any desire to earn money on children and harm their health requires proper responsibility

- Lubinets noted.

Therefore, the ombudsman proposes to amend the legislation on the sale of alcoholic and tobacco products, establishing fines from 3,000 to 15,000 non-taxable minimum incomes for the sale of these goods to children.

New rules for licensing alcohol and tobacco trade from 2025: how they will work01.01.25, 08:30 • 25768 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada

Contact us about advertising