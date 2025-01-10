Lubinets calls on the Rada to increase fines for the sale of alcohol and tobacco to minors by more than 7 times

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, called on the parliament to increase liability for the sale of alcohol and tobacco products to minors. He proposes to fine sellers more than 50,000 hryvnias, reports UNN.

I appealed to the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy with the initiative to increase liability for the sale of alcoholic and tobacco products to children - wrote Lubinets on Telegram.

As Lubinets pointed out, law enforcement officers drew up 2,655 administrative protocols from January 1 to October 30, 2024, for the sale of alcoholic and tobacco products to minors. This may indicate insufficient restrictions and the level of responsibility of sellers in this area, the ombudsman believes.

He recalled that for this, the seller can be fined 400-800 non-taxable minimum incomes, which is 6,800-13,600 hryvnias.

The current sizes of fines are disproportionate to the harm that the sale of these goods can cause to the health of children. I will emphasize that any desire to earn money on children and harm their health requires proper responsibility - Lubinets noted.

Therefore, the ombudsman proposes to amend the legislation on the sale of alcoholic and tobacco products, establishing fines from 3,000 to 15,000 non-taxable minimum incomes for the sale of these goods to children.

New rules for licensing alcohol and tobacco trade from 2025: how they will work