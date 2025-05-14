The Rada supported new restrictions on the adoption of children: who will be prohibited

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a whole the draft law on expanding the list of persons who cannot be adopters. In particular, adopters cannot be persons with mental disorders, who have been convicted of crimes against the foundations of national security of Ukraine, who have committed domestic violence, or who are citizens of the aggressor state. This is reported by UNN with reference to the People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card draft law №10298.

Details

"№10298 - clarification of persons who cannot be adopters. In general (253)", - Zheleznyak said in social networks.

According to the draft law, the list of persons who cannot be adopters or guardians is expanded:

have mental disorders, including as a result of the use of psychoactive substances;

have diseases, disorders or conditions, the list of which is approved by the Ministry of Health, which are established based on the results of a medical examination;

have been convicted of crimes against the foundations of national security of Ukraine, criminal offenses against life and health, liberty, honor and dignity, sexual freedom and sexual inviolability of a person, against public safety, public order and morality, in the field of drug trafficking, psychotropic substances, their analogues or precursors, peace, security, humanity and international law and order;

committed domestic violence, gender-based violence and administrative penalties were applied to them;

are citizens of the aggressor state or a state against which Ukraine has applied sectoral sanctions;

are married to a citizen of the aggressor state or a state against which Ukraine has applied sectoral sanctions.

Also, adopters cannot be persons who have committed the following crimes:

evaded the payment of alimony;

malicious failure to fulfill duties for the care of the child;

abuse of guardianship rights;

illegal actions regarding adoption;

infringement on the health of people under the guise of preaching religious beliefs or performing religious rites;

robbery.

In addition, persons who have an outstanding or unexpunged conviction in accordance with the procedure established by law for committing other criminal offenses will not be able to adopt children.

The draft law shall enter into force from the day following the day of its publication, and shall be put into effect one month from the day of its entry into force. First, it must be signed by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Let us remind

