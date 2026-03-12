The Rada ratified the agreement on access to the EU Cybersecurity Reserve

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine ratified the Agreement on Ukraine's Access to the EU Cybersecurity Reserve. The corresponding draft law No. 0365 was adopted by the parliament, UNN reports.

The agreement opens access to a large-scale European initiative within the framework of the "Digital Europe" program.

This document allows Ukraine to attract leading specialists, technological solutions, and EU tools for rapid response to significant cyber incidents, which will strengthen the protection of Ukrainian critical infrastructure and contribute to the country's full integration into the EU's digital security space.

This document also proposes to ratify the Agreement (in the form of an exchange of letters) between Ukraine, on the one hand, and the European Union, on the other hand, on amendments to Article 1(1) of the Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union on Ukraine's participation in the European Union's "Digital Europe" program (2021-2027), signed on May 27, 2025, in Brussels and on July 2, 2025, in Kyiv.

