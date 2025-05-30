The Rada proposes to simplify appealing the recall of local council deputies: details
Kyiv • UNN
A bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada that provides for a simplified procedure for appealing decisions on the recall of a local council deputy. The CEC will not be able to replace deputies until the court is over.
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine proposes to improve the process of appealing the recall of deputies of local councils. The corresponding bill has already been published on the parliament's website, reports UNN.
This bill was registered on May 27. According to it, a special, simplified and shortened procedure for consideration by administrative courts of cases concerning appeals against decisions on recalling a deputy of a local council by popular initiative is envisaged. This should allow for prompt consideration of relevant disputes.
The authors of the bill are People's Deputies Ivan Krulko, Olena Shulyak, Maksym Savrasov, Serhiy Yevtushok. The draft law also prohibits territorial election commissions from making decisions on replacing deputies whose powers were terminated early due to recall.
This should happen until the completion of the judicial review of the relevant disputes.
