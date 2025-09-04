Rada may resume broadcasting of meetings as early as September 4: what is known

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Thursday, September 4, may consider a draft resolution on resuming broadcasts of parliamentary sessions. This was reported by UNN with reference to People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Today, the agenda includes a resolution on resuming broadcasts of Verkhovna Rada sessions - wrote Honcharenko.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Rules, Deputy Ethics and Organization of Work recommended that MPs adopt a draft resolution that provides for the resumption of parliamentary session broadcasts.

On August 29, people's deputies submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft resolution, which proposes to resume broadcasting of parliamentary sessions.

In September 2022, the parliament adopted resolution No. 7739, which prohibited broadcasting its sessions during the period of martial law in Ukraine.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk said that the resolution on the return of live broadcasts of Verkhovna Rada sessions is expected from the beginning of the new session in September.