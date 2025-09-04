$41.360.01
48.180.29
ukenru
07:04 AM • 536 views
Rada may resume broadcasting of meetings as early as September 4: what is known
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 13096 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 28864 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 33639 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 32795 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 58172 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 26110 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 26830 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 23364 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 25695 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
72%
753mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 265422 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 257556 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 254816 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 248355 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 13017 views
Publications
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 13096 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 23022 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 58173 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 40978 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 54179 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Paris
State Border of Ukraine
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 10034 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 12479 views
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 2025September 3, 01:20 PM • 15412 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 32670 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 45579 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
Tesla Model Y

Rada may resume broadcasting of meetings as early as September 4: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider a draft resolution on resuming broadcasts of parliamentary meetings on September 4. This was announced by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Rada may resume broadcasting of meetings as early as September 4: what is known

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Thursday, September 4, may consider a draft resolution on resuming broadcasts of parliamentary sessions. This was reported by UNN with reference to People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Details

Today, the agenda includes a resolution on resuming broadcasts of Verkhovna Rada sessions

 - wrote Honcharenko.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Rules, Deputy Ethics and Organization of Work recommended that MPs adopt a draft resolution that provides for the resumption of parliamentary session broadcasts.

On August 29, people's deputies submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft resolution, which proposes to resume broadcasting of parliamentary sessions.

In September 2022, the parliament adopted resolution No. 7739, which prohibited broadcasting its sessions during the period of martial law in Ukraine.

Recall

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk said that the resolution on the return of live broadcasts of Verkhovna Rada sessions is expected from the beginning of the new session in September.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Verkhovna Rada