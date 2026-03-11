The Rada may consider a bill on Telegram de-anonymization tomorrow

$43.860.0351.040.33
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 14844 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 23665 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 20060 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 25354 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 30042 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 36114 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 34241 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44751 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 121010 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderateMarch 11, 01:14 PM • 25443 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expertMarch 11, 01:32 PM • 20122 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decisionMarch 11, 02:04 PM • 12466 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artistMarch 11, 03:51 PM • 9062 views
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhoto04:24 PM • 13800 views
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhoto04:24 PM • 13809 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expertMarch 11, 01:32 PM • 20130 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderateMarch 11, 01:14 PM • 25448 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 57270 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 63510 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideo05:32 PM • 7802 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artistMarch 11, 03:51 PM • 9068 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decisionMarch 11, 02:04 PM • 12472 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statementsMarch 11, 11:55 AM • 26179 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 35153 views
The Rada may consider a bill on Telegram de-anonymization tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

The parliament is preparing to regulate social networks, requiring disclosure of ownership structure and finances. Civil servants may be prohibited from using non-transparent platforms.

The Rada may consider a bill on Telegram de-anonymization tomorrow

On Thursday, March 12, the Verkhovna Rada may consider a bill on the regulation of Telegram and other social networks in Ukraine. This was announced by MP Iryna Herashchenko, as reported by UNN.

They pushed through... The Conciliation Council supported the demand of "European Solidarity" to consider the bill on Telegram de-anonymization in parliament this week. The bill is on the agenda already tomorrow

- wrote Herashchenko.

Addition

The bill, which was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada back in March 2024, provides for the regulation of social networks and the de-anonymization of Telegram.

According to the document, it is planned to define the concept of "information sharing platform through which mass information is disseminated" - an information sharing platform on which user accounts (pages, channels, etc.) are created and function, through which mass information is disseminated.

It is envisaged that the provider of an information sharing platform through which mass information is disseminated is obliged to:

  • post the terms of service and familiarize users of the platform with them;
    • publish in a place accessible to users information about their contact details to which users can send complaints about information disseminated through the platform;
      • provide in the terms of service for the procedure for exercising the right to reply or refute inaccurate information and ensure that users are informed of the fact and content of the refutation or reply alongside the relevant information message in order to inform users;
        • include and implement in the terms of use requirements for the dissemination of advertising information, and also provide users with the opportunity to indicate whether their user video contains advertising information;
          • implement effective media literacy measures and tools, and raise user awareness of such measures.

            It is envisaged to establish that platforms through which mass information is disseminated, which fall under the jurisdiction of Ukraine or the EU, must publish on their website and all platform-related services data about themselves: name, address of location, email address, contact phone numbers, information about other means of communication.

            If the platform does not fall under the jurisdiction of Ukraine or the EU, it is obliged to ensure the presence of an authorized representative in Ukraine to communicate with the National Council, other state authorities, and local self-government bodies.

            Platforms will be required, at the request of the National Council, to disclose their ownership structure, as well as sources of funding, including for the purpose of investigating the presence or absence of circumstances regarding ties with the aggressor state.

            It is also proposed that if it is impossible to verify a social network, this is a reason to consider the ownership structure of such a provider opaque.

            In addition, state authorities, local self-government bodies, their officials, as well as financial service providers do not have the right to use opaque social networks. It is also not allowed to install these platforms and related services on devices used for official purposes.

            Recall

            Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko advocated for regulating Telegram's operations to minimize instances of the enemy recruiting Ukrainian citizens to commit terrorist acts.

            OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv22.02.26, 21:57 • 44986 views

