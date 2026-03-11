The Rada may consider a bill on Telegram de-anonymization tomorrow

On Thursday, March 12, the Verkhovna Rada may consider a bill on the regulation of Telegram and other social networks in Ukraine. This was announced by MP Iryna Herashchenko, as reported by UNN.

They pushed through... The Conciliation Council supported the demand of "European Solidarity" to consider the bill on Telegram de-anonymization in parliament this week. The bill is on the agenda already tomorrow - wrote Herashchenko.

Addition

The bill, which was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada back in March 2024, provides for the regulation of social networks and the de-anonymization of Telegram.

According to the document, it is planned to define the concept of "information sharing platform through which mass information is disseminated" - an information sharing platform on which user accounts (pages, channels, etc.) are created and function, through which mass information is disseminated.

It is envisaged that the provider of an information sharing platform through which mass information is disseminated is obliged to:

post the terms of service and familiarize users of the platform with them;

publish in a place accessible to users information about their contact details to which users can send complaints about information disseminated through the platform;

provide in the terms of service for the procedure for exercising the right to reply or refute inaccurate information and ensure that users are informed of the fact and content of the refutation or reply alongside the relevant information message in order to inform users;

include and implement in the terms of use requirements for the dissemination of advertising information, and also provide users with the opportunity to indicate whether their user video contains advertising information;

implement effective media literacy measures and tools, and raise user awareness of such measures.

It is envisaged to establish that platforms through which mass information is disseminated, which fall under the jurisdiction of Ukraine or the EU, must publish on their website and all platform-related services data about themselves: name, address of location, email address, contact phone numbers, information about other means of communication.

If the platform does not fall under the jurisdiction of Ukraine or the EU, it is obliged to ensure the presence of an authorized representative in Ukraine to communicate with the National Council, other state authorities, and local self-government bodies.

Platforms will be required, at the request of the National Council, to disclose their ownership structure, as well as sources of funding, including for the purpose of investigating the presence or absence of circumstances regarding ties with the aggressor state.

It is also proposed that if it is impossible to verify a social network, this is a reason to consider the ownership structure of such a provider opaque.

In addition, state authorities, local self-government bodies, their officials, as well as financial service providers do not have the right to use opaque social networks. It is also not allowed to install these platforms and related services on devices used for official purposes.

Recall

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko advocated for regulating Telegram's operations to minimize instances of the enemy recruiting Ukrainian citizens to commit terrorist acts.

OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv