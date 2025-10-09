Rada approved the President's decision to send units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to other countries

The Verkhovna Rada approved the decision of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to send units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to other states, the VR reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

"The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the approval of the decree of the President of Ukraine on sending units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to other states (reg. No. 14059)," the statement reads.

The decree, as reported, provides for the deployment of relevant units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Turkey and Great Britain for the duration of martial law.

"Due to the ongoing large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and the aggressor's efforts to further seize the territory of our state, there arose a need to send and station military personnel, as part of units, on the territory of partner states, which will facilitate the acquisition of complex military equipment and professional mastery of its use to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the explanatory note to the document states.

The law, as indicated, is particularly important for the protection of Ukrainian maritime borders.

