01:18 PM
The Rada appointed Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
01:16 PM
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
12:53 PM
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
12:14 PM
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
11:08 AM
Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced
10:47 AM
Fedorov became the new Minister of Defense: The Verkhovna Rada made a decision
10:05 AM
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
09:09 AM
Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recordingVideo
08:52 AM
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - Bloomberg
Popular news
141 combat engagements took place on the front line over the past day, many enemy equipment and soldiers were destroyed - General StaffPhotoJanuary 14, 06:53 AM • 10040 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 24285 views
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideo07:43 AM • 15363 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complex09:19 AM • 11285 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 7488 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:53 PM
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 7938 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 24640 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 43095 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 12:46 PM • 57457 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 20984 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 55786 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 48764 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 53580 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 54995 views
The Rada appointed Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund

Kyiv • UNN

 136 views

The Verkhovna Rada supported the appointment of Dmytro Natalukha as the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine. Roman Kravets may replace him in the Verkhovna Rada.

The Rada appointed Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund

The Verkhovna Rada supported the appointment of Dmytro Natalukha, a People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" faction and head of the parliamentary committee on economic development, as the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the parliament's press service.

Details

Draft resolution No. 14379 "On the appointment of D.A. Natalukha as the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine" was supported by 244 people's deputies.

The Rada also supported Natalukha's submission for early termination of his powers as a people's deputy with 260 votes "For".

Addition

Natalukha was elected to the Verkhovna Rada under No. 14 on the list of "Servant of the People" in the snap parliamentary elections in 2019.

Instead of Natalukha, the next candidate, Roman Kravets (No. 153 on the "Servant of the People" list), may enter the Verkhovna Rada, as Volodymyr Tryhub, No. 152 on the electoral list, withdrew from the race in 2023.

After Natalukha's resignation and the death of People's Deputy Oleksandr Kabanov from "Servant of the People", 393 people's deputies remain in the Rada. The "Servant of the People" faction still has 227 deputies.

At the time of his candidacy, Kravets was the deputy director for information technology and security at "SSL Consulting" LLC, which is engaged in leasing and operating its own or leased real estate.

The media also link Kravets to the pro-government Telegram channel "Joker".

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada, on its second attempt, appointed Denys Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy.

The parliament also voted for the appointment of Mykhailo Fedorov as the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

