The Rada appointed Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund

The Verkhovna Rada supported the appointment of Dmytro Natalukha, a People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" faction and head of the parliamentary committee on economic development, as the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the parliament's press service.

Details

Draft resolution No. 14379 "On the appointment of D.A. Natalukha as the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine" was supported by 244 people's deputies.

The Rada also supported Natalukha's submission for early termination of his powers as a people's deputy with 260 votes "For".

Addition

Natalukha was elected to the Verkhovna Rada under No. 14 on the list of "Servant of the People" in the snap parliamentary elections in 2019.

Instead of Natalukha, the next candidate, Roman Kravets (No. 153 on the "Servant of the People" list), may enter the Verkhovna Rada, as Volodymyr Tryhub, No. 152 on the electoral list, withdrew from the race in 2023.

After Natalukha's resignation and the death of People's Deputy Oleksandr Kabanov from "Servant of the People", 393 people's deputies remain in the Rada. The "Servant of the People" faction still has 227 deputies.

At the time of his candidacy, Kravets was the deputy director for information technology and security at "SSL Consulting" LLC, which is engaged in leasing and operating its own or leased real estate.

The media also link Kravets to the pro-government Telegram channel "Joker".

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada, on its second attempt, appointed Denys Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy.

The parliament also voted for the appointment of Mykhailo Fedorov as the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.