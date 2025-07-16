The Rada adopted a law on industrial pollution control with a soybean amendment

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in general the draft law on industrial pollution control with an amendment on soybean export duties. This was written by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Despite the regulations and all warnings - bill 13157 with the soybean amendment was voted for by 245 votes - wrote Zheleznyak.

Context

A scandal between people's deputies from the "European Solidarity" and "Servant of the People" factions took place in the Verkhovna Rada due to an attempt by the head of the VR Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy to push through an amendment, according to which the export of soybeans and rapeseed would be subject to a 10% duty. The opposition blocked the rostrum and a verbal altercation took place between Hetmantsev and People's Deputy from "ES" Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN writes.

The Rada considered the draft law on amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine in connection with the adoption of the Law of Ukraine "On Integrated Prevention and Control of Industrial Pollution". Honcharenko demanded to put to confirmation the amendment regarding the introduction of duties on the export of soybeans and rapeseed, motivating this by the fact that there are not enough votes in parliament to support it and that soybean export has nothing to do with industrial pollution. He was refused, which caused the "ES" faction to block the rostrum from which Hetmantsev was speaking at that moment.

Honcharenko stated that Hetmantsev's amendment is fraud.

The committee headed by this figure (Hetmantsev - ed.), who robs Ukraine and says that Ukrainians are geese that need to be plucked, had no right to submit (for voting - ed.) any partial (consideration of the amendment - ed.). He should have said to consider it yes or no, and instead he is doing some kind of trickery - Honcharenko stated, speaking in the Rada.

The People's Deputy called Hetmantsev names.

Goat. Pig - Honcharenko shouted.

He, in turn, mimicked Honcharenko while on the rostrum. A scuffle between the deputies took place.

Recall

In one of his interviews, Hetmantsev stated: "What is proper taxation? It is the art of plucking a goose so that it does not scream."

Later, a "geese" performance took place in Kyiv, demanding an end to tax pressure, organized by the head of the Rada's tax committee, on small businesses.