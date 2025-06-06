$41.470.01
The President of the European Council hinted that the EU may punish Israel for the offensive in Gaza – Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 714 views

President of the European Council Costa stated that the EU is assessing Israel's compliance with human rights in Gaza. Measures are being considered, including changes in trade relations.

The President of the European Council hinted that the EU may punish Israel for the offensive in Gaza – Politico

The President of the European Council, António Costa, believes that a new EU review is likely to find that Israel is not fulfilling its human rights obligations. This is reported by UNN with reference to Costa's statements quoted by Politico.

Details

The President of the European Council, António Costa, said that the EU diplomatic service is currently assessing whether Israel is fulfilling its obligations under international law regarding actions in Gaza.

But looking at your TVs and reading your newspapers, I think it's easy to predict what conclusion they will come to

- Costa believes.

Additionally

The European External Action Service (EEAS) has been tasked with reviewing the EU Association Agreement with Israel, which enshrines respect for human rights and democratic principles as an "essential element" of cooperation between them. A broad coalition of 17 EU member states led by the Netherlands has insisted on a review to be presented at a meeting of foreign ministers on June 23.

Four diplomats, granted anonymity to speak candidly about the process, said there is increasing pressure on the European Commission to come up with proposals that would entail a deterioration of ties in areas such as trade if Israel is found to be violating these provisions

- writes Politico.

In Gaza, 27 Palestinians died while waiting for humanitarian aid - media 03.06.25, 13:21 • 2452 views

We need to make decisions by majority vote, qualified majority or unity. We should wait for the assessment and then discuss what decision we want to make and what majority we need to make the decision

- said the President of the European Council, António Costa, about the discussion process in the EU Council.

Politico suggests that revoking the EU Association Agreement with Israel would require unanimous support from all 27 member states and would face resistance from countries such as Hungary and the Czech Republic. Officials are considering alternative steps that could curtail some parts of the pact and would only require a qualified majority vote.

Israel accused of genocide over Gaza water restrictions19.12.24, 09:55 • 13823 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

PoliticsNews of the World
António Costa
Israel
European Commission
European Union
Czech Republic
Netherlands
Hungary
Gaza Strip
