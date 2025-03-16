The person detained for the murder of Odesa activist Demian Hanul was served with a notice of suspicion
The person detained for the murder of Odesa activist Demian Hanul was served with a notice of suspicion under the article on premeditated murder by order and illegal handling of weapons. The court demands detention.
The person detained for the murder of Odesa activist Demyan Hanul has been served with a notice of suspicion. This was confirmed to a journalist of UNN by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.
Details
In particular, according to the information, the detainee was served with a suspicion under paragraph 11 of part 2 of Article 115, part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional murder committed by order and illegal handling of weapons.
The court is currently asking to send him into custody without the alternative of bail.
Addition
In Odesa on March 14, in broad daylight, an unknown man shot activist Demyan Hanul. The man died.
Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that a group of the National Police had left for Odesa to investigate the murder of the activist.
A criminal proceeding has been opened on the fact of the murder of activist Demyan Hanul. The event is qualified as intentional murder committed by order.
Law enforcement officers detained a suspect in the murder of activist Demyan Hanul in Odesa.