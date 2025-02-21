The Pentagon has temporarily postponed mass layoffs of thousands of probationary employees as they continue to study the potential impact on readiness. Two U.S. officials told ABC News, reports UNN.

One official said the U.S. Department of Defense does not expect to make any decision this week while the impact assessment continues, especially since the U.S. Department of Defense is a global enterprise with civilian personnel around the world. It is unclear how long the delay could take.

Officials said ministry officials are studying the impact of the third and fourth orders and the effect on the force if there are thousands of layoffs.

The publication notes that the U.S. Department of Defense has about 55,000 probationary employees worldwide. These are all civilians who have been in their current positions for less than one to three years. Exceptions have been requested for some of these employees, so the actual number of layoffs will be lower, but still significant given that the U.S. Department of Defense is the nation's largest employer.

