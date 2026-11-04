The penguins living near "Vernadsky" have laid their first eggs — how many are expected

The first eggs have appeared among the gentoo penguins living near "Vernadsky." Given the number of penguins, several thousand eggs are expected here in total, reports UNN, citing the National Antarctic Scientific Center.

Details

Recently, biologists have been regularly making rounds of Galindez Island, where the station is located, paying particular attention to places with well-established nests.

It is important for scientists to record the exact date when the first egg appears, because this is used to track changes from year to year and the impact of external conditions, including climate change.

The entire team helped the biologists — after all, there are already more than 8,000 penguins on Galindez. Whenever someone went across the island on business or simply for a walk, they also kept an eye on the nests. And eventually, the first egg was found by Yelyzaveta Pidhaietska, a doctor on the 31st expedition.

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"I approached all the groups of penguins and slowly looked in. Then, at one of the nests, a bird stood up, and something light flashed underneath it. At first, I thought it was just a flipper. But then I took a photo, zoomed in — and it turned out to be an egg!" Yelyzaveta said.

This happened on the morning of November 2 on a rock near the geospace laboratory — the DNCh hut. Interestingly, it is at this very location that polar researchers have found the first egg for the third consecutive year.

Most likely, this is because it is one of the highest penguin nesting sites on the island. Thanks to the rock's elevation, the site is cleared of snow relatively early and becomes suitable for raising chicks.

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Biologists from the 31st expedition have now counted 14 eggs in various parts of the island. Given the number of penguins, several thousand eggs are expected here in total.

The scientific center recalled that gentoo penguins usually lay 2 eggs, while 3 are less common. They have a grayish-greenish hue and are similar in shape and size to goose eggs.

The mentioned species of penguin incubates its eggs in nests made of stones. The pair takes turns doing this: while the female feeds in the ocean, the male remains on the nest, and vice versa.

Last year, the penguins' breeding season near Vernadsky ended with a record number — almost 11,000 birds.

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