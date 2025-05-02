The Parliament refuted information about interference in the work of the “Rada” system

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine refuted information about interference in the operation of the "Rada" system, stating that the system is protected, undergoes regular inspections and technical audits, which excludes any possibility of outside interference in its operation. This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

In connection with public statements by individual People's Deputies of Ukraine regarding alleged interference in the operation of the electronic system "Rada", the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine informs. The electronic system "Rada" is protected, undergoes regular inspections, technical audits, which excludes any possibility of outside interference and ensures its stable operation - said in the Council.

The press service of the parliament stressed that the formation of the queue for speeches by people's deputies during plenary sessions is carried out automatically - using a random number generator, without the influence of personnel or third parties.

The Verkhovna Rada refutes information about interference in the operation of the "Rada" system. At the same time, we are ready for additional inspections on this fact with the involvement of relevant law enforcement agencies - added in the Council.

Context

The press service of the European Solidarity party reported that People's Deputies from the "EU" Artur Gerasimov and Viktoria Syumar filed a crime report with the Prosecutor General's Office due to illegal interference in the "Rada" system.

"As it became known, today during the question hour to the government, the system did not record the record of deputies from the "EU" faction who intended to ask questions to members of the Cabinet of Ministers. The "European Solidarity" believes that this may indicate illegal interference in the system and generally casts doubt on the results of voting in parliament," - added in the party.

Let us remind

Voting in the Verkhovna Rada on the ratification of the agreement on minerals between the United States and Ukraine is expected on May 8.