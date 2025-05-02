$41.590.12
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
06:22 PM • 8544 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

06:05 PM • 15657 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

05:00 PM • 18854 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 35446 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 56572 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 70814 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 44081 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 51417 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 80177 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 147936 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

The Parliament refuted information about interference in the work of the “Rada” system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 782 views

The Verkhovna Rada apparatus refuted information about interference in the "Rada" system. The queue for deputies to speak is formed using a random number generator.

The Parliament refuted information about interference in the work of the “Rada” system

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine refuted information about interference in the operation of the "Rada" system, stating that the system is protected, undergoes regular inspections and technical audits, which excludes any possibility of outside interference in its operation. This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

In connection with public statements by individual People's Deputies of Ukraine regarding alleged interference in the operation of the electronic system "Rada", the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine informs. The electronic system "Rada" is protected, undergoes regular inspections, technical audits, which excludes any possibility of outside interference and ensures its stable operation 

- said in the Council.

The press service of the parliament stressed that the formation of the queue for speeches by people's deputies during plenary sessions is carried out automatically - using a random number generator, without the influence of personnel or third parties.

The Verkhovna Rada refutes information about interference in the operation of the "Rada" system. At the same time, we are ready for additional inspections on this fact with the involvement of relevant law enforcement agencies 

- added in the Council.

Context

The press service of the European Solidarity party reported that People's Deputies from the "EU" Artur Gerasimov and Viktoria Syumar filed a crime report with the Prosecutor General's Office due to illegal interference in the "Rada" system.

"As it became known, today during the question hour to the government, the system did not record the record of deputies from the "EU" faction who intended to ask questions to members of the Cabinet of Ministers. The "European Solidarity" believes that this may indicate illegal interference in the system and generally casts doubt on the results of voting in parliament," - added in the party.

Let us remind

Voting in the Verkhovna Rada on the ratification of the agreement on minerals between the United States and Ukraine is expected on May 8.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
United States
Ukraine
