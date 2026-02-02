$42.810.04
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
08:37 AM • 17962 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 46758 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 64337 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 43930 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 46754 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 33784 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 51068 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 64630 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 40426 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
The New York Times

"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2632 views

On the 11th anniversary of Andriy Kuzmenko's death, Barbara Kuzmenko shared an archival photo with her father and an emotional post. She noted that the pain of loss has not diminished, and believes that her father is always by her side.

"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's death

February 2 marks 11 years since the death of Ukrainian musician Andriy Kuzmenko, better known as Kuzma Skryabin. On this date, his daughter Barbara shared a touching message dedicated to her father's memory. This was reported by UNN with reference to the girl's Instagram-stories.

Barbara published an archival photo taken during a trip to the United States. In the photo, Kuzma and his daughter are depicted in California against the backdrop of the world-famous Hollywood sign. Barbara supplemented the post with personal words, in which she noted that the passage of time had not diminished the pain of loss, and also expressed her conviction that her father still remains by her side.

"So many years have passed... And such pain will never diminish... I believe that you are always with me," the celebrity's daughter wrote.

It should be recalled that Andriy Kuzmenko tragically died on February 2, 2015, in a road accident in the Dnipropetrovsk region, near the village of Lozuvatka, when he was returning home after a concert tour. The car in which the artist was traveling collided with a milk truck. The injuries sustained were fatal — the musician died at the scene. At that time, he was only 46 years old.

Stanislav Karmazin

