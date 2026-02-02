February 2 marks 11 years since the death of Ukrainian musician Andriy Kuzmenko, better known as Kuzma Skryabin. On this date, his daughter Barbara shared a touching message dedicated to her father's memory. This was reported by UNN with reference to the girl's Instagram-stories.

Barbara published an archival photo taken during a trip to the United States. In the photo, Kuzma and his daughter are depicted in California against the backdrop of the world-famous Hollywood sign. Barbara supplemented the post with personal words, in which she noted that the passage of time had not diminished the pain of loss, and also expressed her conviction that her father still remains by her side.

"So many years have passed... And such pain will never diminish... I believe that you are always with me," the celebrity's daughter wrote.

It should be recalled that Andriy Kuzmenko tragically died on February 2, 2015, in a road accident in the Dnipropetrovsk region, near the village of Lozuvatka, when he was returning home after a concert tour. The car in which the artist was traveling collided with a milk truck. The injuries sustained were fatal — the musician died at the scene. At that time, he was only 46 years old.

Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passport