The overnight attack on Kyiv claimed the lives of 8 people, including 3 children among the 5 injured

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of September 1, 8 people were killed and another 5 were injured, including 3 children. Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in the capital came under attack, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reports, UNN writes.

Details

The largest number of casualties was recorded in the Darnytskyi district. As a result of the strikes, fires broke out at 2 locations—7 people were killed, while another person is in serious condition in hospital. Rescuers extinguished the fires.

Russia struck a railway depot in Kyiv with a ballistic missile — 6 Ukrzaliznytsia employees were killed

At another address in the Darnytskyi district, the blast wave injured 2 people, including 1 child.

Destruction was recorded in several districts of the capital

In the Holosiivskyi district, the Russian strike hit a non-residential building. The fire covering an area of 40 sq. m was extinguished; however, 1 person was killed.

In the Solomianskyi district, a UAV hit a residential building, causing partial destruction. Rescuers saved a man and freed a woman from under the rubble. Both were handed over to ambulance medics.

Overall, according to the State Emergency Service, 8 people were killed and another 5 were injured, including 3 children, as a result of the nighttime attack on the capital.

Russia launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones – 3 people were killed, including a child among those injured - Regional Military Administration