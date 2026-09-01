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Russia struck a railway depot in Kyiv with a ballistic missile — 6 Ukrzaliznytsia employees were killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4596 views

The strike on a railway depot in Kyiv claimed the lives of 7 people, including 6 Ukrzaliznytsia employees. One railway worker was injured.

Russia struck a railway depot in Kyiv with a ballistic missile — 6 Ukrzaliznytsia employees were killed
Illustrative photo

Russian forces carried out targeted strikes with ballistic missiles overnight on a railway depot and other railway infrastructure facilities in Kyiv. As a result of the attack, 7 people were killed, including 6 Ukrzaliznytsia employees, said the company's Chairman of the Board Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, reports UNN.

Details

Another 1 Ukrzaliznytsia employee was injured and is in hospital. According to Pertsovskyi, he is receiving all the necessary assistance.

The ballistic strike claimed the lives of 7 people, 6 of whom were our employees. 1 colleague is in hospital with injuries — our people are by his side, and he is receiving all the necessary assistance. Dozens managed to take shelter in time; we are helping them recover

— Pertsovskyi wrote on Facebook.

As a result of the Russian attack, one of the workshops was completely destroyed. A number of fires broke out at the sites of the strikes, and rescuers continue to extinguish them.

Due to the consequences of the attack, railway workers temporarily halted traffic on 2 sections, but later restored it.

Ukrzaliznytsia is contacting the families of the deceased employees and providing them with the necessary support.

Russia launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones – 3 people were killed, including a child among those injured - Regional Military Administration01.09.26, 04:03 • 11124 views

Stepan Haftko

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