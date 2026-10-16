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The only airport on the Greek island of Chios will be closed for four months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Chios’s only airport will be closed from November 15, 2026, to March 15, 2027. The island’s authorities warn of economic consequences.

The only airport on the Greek island of Chios will be closed for four months

The airport on the Greek island of Chios will be closed from November 15, 2026, to March 15, 2027, for runway modernization. Local authorities opposed the decision. The Independent reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA), the suspension of airport operations is linked to a large-scale runway reconstruction. The work is expected to ensure uninterrupted air connections throughout the 2027 tourist season and mitigate the effects of winter weather conditions. At the same time, during the repairs, emergency flights, including medical evacuations, search-and-rescue, firefighting, humanitarian, government and other flights of national importance, will be able to operate using helicopters that land and take off directly on and from the parking apron.

After the modernization is completed, the runway will be 1,799 meters long, allowing it to accommodate larger types of aircraft. The publication recalled that Chios, the fifth-largest Greek island, is located in the northern part of the Aegean Sea. The island's authorities called the airport closure an economically unviable measure, as the government had initially planned to close the airport on January 15, for two months.

The early closure will seriously affect the island's economy and society, especially during the holiday season (Christmas, New Year), when people plan trips, family visits and medical checkups. Chios, as a border island located 5 miles from Turkey, depends on air connections with the capital for reasons of health, entertainment and freedom

- said Pantelis Legatos, president of the Chios Chamber of Commerce.

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