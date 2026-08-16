The office and part of the warehouses of the "Laboratory" publishing house were damaged during Russia's attack on Kyiv

As a result of the enemy attack on the capital, the office and part of the warehouses of the "Laboratoria" publishing house in Pochaіna were damaged, UNN reports, citing a statement from the publisher.

Today, as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, the office and part of Laboratoria's warehouses in Pochaіna were damaged. Fortunately, the team was unharmed, and that is the most important thing. We are currently assessing the consequences of the attack and the extent of the damage - the statement reads.

The publishing house added that this may cause delays in shipping orders in the near future.

We are gradually clearing the rubble and restoring operations - Laboratoria concluded.

Russia's attack on Kyiv damaged the office of the Nash Format publishing house and destroyed the Petrivka book market