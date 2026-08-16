Russia's attack on Kyiv damaged the office of the Nash Format publishing house and destroyed the Petrivka book market

Photo: t.me/nashformat

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of August 16, the office of the Nash Format publishing house, located near the Pochaina metro station in Kyiv, was damaged. The publishing house's press service reports, according to UNN.

Details

Parts of the walls were knocked out in several offices, the ceiling was damaged, and furniture was destroyed and displaced. There were no casualties.

The publishing house's team is assessing the consequences of the attack and the extent of the damage. We are not opening a separate fundraiser to restore the office. The best way to support Nash Format is to buy our books - the publishing house said in a statement.

At the same time, journalist Denys Kazanskyi reported that the Russians had destroyed the largest book market, Petrivka.

Most of the books were Russian books. Soviet and Russian books brought to Ukraine before 2022. It was the largest market for used Russian-language books, where everyone who wanted to read in Russian bought them - he noted.

To remind you

Kyiv was attacked from the air by the enemy on the night of Sunday, August 16. According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the capital came under a ballistic missile attack. A fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Obolonskyi district.